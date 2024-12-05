New Stampeder QB Vernon Adams Jr. visits McMahon Stadium with high hopes for 2025 season

The Calgary Stampeders’ new number one quarterback has arrived in Calgary. After spending American Thanksgiving in Arizona, Vernon Adams checked out the facilities at McMahon Stadium and met with the media.

Adams will be the type of quarterback Stamps fans haven’t seen in a long time. Not only does he have a great arm, but he’ll also make things exciting out on the field with his ability to extend plays. They don’t call him ‘Big Play V.A.’ for nothing!

“I’m no Lamar Jackson,” Adams said Thursday. “You know I’m not going to run like that. I’m more of a scrambler to find a guy open.

"I think that’s where big plays come from," he added, "because defensive backs think, ‘OK, we only need to cover for three or four seconds and I have that time to extend the play and find someone on the scramble drill that can hurt defences and I know D coordinators do not like that.”

The Stamps acquired Adams from the B.C. Lions for multiple draft picks when the season ended.

B.C. Lions quarterback Vernon Adams, centre, throws the ball as Calgary Stampeders defensive lineman Mike Rose, left, and linebacker Jameer Thurman closes in during first half CFL football action in Calgary, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 (The Canadian Press/Jeff McIntosh).

He said Thursday that he’s excited to be a Stampeder.

The big question is will he get his favourite number three, which is currently worn by Brandon Dozier?

“I talked to Dozier a bit (about it),” Adams said. “I asked him, hey, can I get that number three?’ I know he’s a pending free sgent and he said it’s a tough ask.

“We’ll see what we can get get going with that – if not, hey, it’s just a number so we’ll get going.”

Adams is a leader and hopes to attract other players to come to Calgary in the quest for a CFL championship.

“Yeah, I would call myself a top recruiter in this league,” he said. “You know it’s going to be my best, I’m going to sit with Dave and the guys and see what their plans are free-agency-wise. I know a lot of players who would love to come over here and help be a part of this thing we got going.”

Adams doesn’t think it will take that long for the Stamps to turn things around.

“Definitely,” he said. “I mean, the team is good here, the system is good, I said it a couple of times already this morning, but you see Ryan Dinwiddie, Corey Mace, those teams being successful over there and that’s still a little bit of the Calgary system—so now we just come here, we spice it up a little bit, we bring in a few more players and have the players we (already) have here, be all on the same page and let’s get back on track!”