CALGARY -- A new temporary COVID-19 testing and assessment centre is opening in northeast Calgary.

The site, which opens Friday, April 30, is at the McKnight Westwinds Park and Ride lot, located at 6200 36 Street N.E.

The facility is for people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or those who are close contacts to a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The site will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Testing will be done through booked appointments only, available on the AHS website or by calling 811.

The temporary trailer-based facility is located in the south parking lot of the McKnight Westwinds LRT station.

Alberta Health cards and photo identification are required. Everyone is required to wear a face mask and to use hand sanitizer.

Alberta reported 1, 839 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.