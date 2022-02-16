New visitor centre in Waterton Lakes National Park now open to the public

Nearly five years after Waterton Lakes National Park lost its visitor centre to a wildfire, a new facility is now ready for the public.

Officials announced the new visitor centre, which was built to highlight the area's "remarkable nature and culture," is now open for guests.

Parks Canada also said the building is the result of a close partnership with Indigenous groups to help illustrate their history, traditions, culture and connection to the lands that make up Waterton Lakes National Park.

"This landmark project in Waterton Lakes National Park is an investment in the future that will welcome Canadians and visitors from around the world for years to come," said Steven Guilbeault, the minister responsible for Parks Canada, in a release.

The new facility will be open year-round and includes a number of modern exhibits, interpretive programs and guest services.

"Exhibits highlight the area's substantial biodiversity, unique landscapes and the forces of nature that shapes them, including wind and wildfire," officials said in a release.

Some of the featured exhibits include:

Night life theatre – a look at Waterton's nocturnal wildlife and starry skies;

Forces of nature – a display of the raw natural forces in the park including wildfire and recovery; and

Biodiversity walls – exhibits of the distinct ecosystems found in the park.

A MILESTONE FOR RECOVERY

The previous facility was destroyed during the Kenow wildfire in 2017, the same natural disaster than affected more than 80 per cent of the hiking trails in the national park.

The Crandell Mountain Campground, many buildings at Canyon Youth Camp, the Alpine Stables, staff housing and water and electrical systems were also destroyed, Parks Canada said.

The federal government has invested approximately $103 million through its Infrastructure Investment Program, of which the visitor centre represents a "significant investment."