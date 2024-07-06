Newly renamed 'Cowboys Park' in west downtown will host annual Stampede music festival

Calgary is renaming a popular park in the west end of downtown with the goal of revitalizing the area as an event space, to host an annual Stampede music festival and more.

Millennium Park, located off Ninth Avenue S.W. and 11th Street S.W., will be renamed Cowboys Park following a 10-year naming and sponsorship agreement with Cowboys – the downtown dance hall and host of Cowboys Music Festival.

“The evolution to Cowboys Park and the planned infrastructure improvements will ensure that this space remains a dynamic and accessible destination,” Mayor Jyoti Gondek said in a news release.

“Providing an event-ready space reflects our commitment to a downtown that thrives year-round, offering Calgarians and visitors alike a place to connect, enjoy, and experience the best of our city’s arts and cultural offerings."

The naming will take effect this summer, with events like the Cowboys Music Festival calling the park home starting in 2025.

“We look forward to contributing to the revitalization of Calgary’s downtown core by programming unique and exciting events and festivals this city has never seen. We will help drive the economy, create more vibrancy downtown and bolster tourism to the city and province all year round,” said Paul Vickers, owner and founder of Cowboys.

Further upgrades to the park are being planned for 2025 and beyond.

The city said Cowboys Park will host more than 100,000 visitors annually for national and international events along with the tens of thousands who will also enjoy the park’s amenities.