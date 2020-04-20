CALGARY -- The last month was a real roller coaster ride for Calgary Hitmen captain Mark Kastelic.

On March 23, the Western Hockey League made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs because of COVID-19.

Kastelic was in his fifth and final season with the Hitmen and he said it was difficult knowing he couldn’t go out on his own terms.

"Just being 20-year-olds you kind of want that last moment. Giving it your all in your last game," Kastelic said.

"Knowing it was going to be your last game so it was a disappointing end. No one saw it coming."

As tough as that was, things got a whole lot better for Kastelic a couple of weeks later. He signed his first pro contract. A three-year entry-level deal with the Ottawa Senators. He said it’s a dream come true.

"I’m just super excited for the future. It was a really exciting moment for my family when I officially signed."

On top of that, just last week Kastelic won the Hitmen’s MVP award for the second year in a row. That, of course, was great, but Kastelic said now is the time to focus all of his energy on trying to make the NHL.

He said he’ll be ready to go whenever training camps open up.

"We’ve got a long summer. I feel like if I can improve as much as I can I’ll go in there flying high. You never know what could happen."

Kastelic said he loved his five years in Calgary and will always look back at it with fondness.

"All I can do is look back at my time in Calgary and be thankful for all the memories I made and for having the opportunity to play for the Calgary Hitmen."