Hundreds of people gathered to hear renowned preacher Johnson Suleman on Tuesday for the first of his series of services in Calgary but several local religious leaders took a stand against what they view as his message of intolerance.

A video posted to YouTube in August of Suleman, a self-described preacher of the gospel for more than 30 years, has drawn criticism over his sermon to a Nigerian congregation that included statements such as ‘God created Adam and Eve not Adam and Steve’ and references to homosexuals having registered demons from hell living inside of them.

Church leaders from several denominations gathered at Hillhurst United Church on Tuesday to voice their concerns with Suleman’s message that they consider hate speech.

Jim Picken of Knox Presbyterian Church questions Suleman’s admission into Canada. “When I heard he was coming I was completely shocked. I know people who have tried to come to Canada for academic conference and they were refused. I can’t see why on Earth (he) would get a visa.”

“Religious freedom does not allow one to oppress another person,” said Scarboro United Church’s Reverend Lee Spice. “It sounds to me, from what we’ve seen on previous sermons that he’s done, that is what’s happening and it’s very scary.”

CTV was refused entry into Suleman’s sermon at Magnolia Banquet Hall in northeast Calgary on Tuesday but the Nigerian televangelist from Omega Fire Ministries did address the media following the event.

“I’ve been a preacher of the gospel for 30 years and this is the first in my entire life I’ve been asked this question, accused or tagged homophobic,” said Suleman. “I’ve been preaching in a hundred countries and this is the first time this has been said.”

The Nigerian preacher would not address the specific comments he made in the sermon that was posted to YouTube but indicated that the video clip did not tell the whole story. “That clip was a clip that was carefully edited and some of my words were taken out. It’s carefully edited. Some of my words are taken out. I have a larger video which I think we will send to your channel so you do a proper preview of what was said. I said we owe the people, we owe everybody love. We owe everybody love and our understandings are different.”

“The message I preach is love but, in as much as we preach the message of love, people are entitled to what they see as their opinions and one of the best and easiest way you define a man of God is ability to preach the love of God and tolerance. What I’ve preached all over the years, about 30 years of ministry, has been love and I should be questioned on that not because someone picks up a comment and blows one comment out of proportion because they want to (place) a tag on me. I preach love and that’s what I stand for.”

Officials with the Calgary Police Service confirmed to CTV that they are aware of Suleman’s presence but there have been no formal complaints regarding his appearances. Several community groups had expressed concerns prior to the service and there was a police presence at the event.

With files from CTV’s Shaun Frenette