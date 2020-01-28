CALGARY -- A section of Glenmore Trail will be closed on a nightly basis in February to facilitate the removal of the 37th Street Southwest overpass.

The closures, which are occurring at night to reduce the potential impact on motorists, are slated to begin Sunday, Feb. 2 and continue through Wednesday, Feb. 19.

According to KGL Constructors, the demolition schedule includes six nights where Glenmore Trail will be completely closed to traffic in the area and six nights of lane reductions.

A new overpass bridging 37th Street with Grey Eagle Boulevard opened in late 2019 and will remain open throughout the disruptions.

Detours will be in place during the disruptions and Calgary Police Service members will be on scene to direct traffic.

Feb. 2, 3 & 4: Lane closures between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Feb. 5 & 6: Full closure of Glenmore Trail at 37th Street between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 7: Full closure of Glenmore Trail at 37th Street between 11 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8: Full closure of Glenmore Trail at 37th Street between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.

**No work scheduled between Feb. 9 - 13

Friday, Feb. 14: Full closure of Glenmore Trail at 37th Street between 11 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15: Full closure of Glenmore Trail at 37th Street between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.

**No work scheduled Feb. 16

Feb 17, 18 & 19: Lane closures between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The Grey Eagle Resort and Casino will remain open throughout the closures and accessible through detour routes.