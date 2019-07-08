Looking down on the midway from 35 metres in the air with only a 19 millimetre wire beneath his feet, Nik Wallenda successfully completed his 549 metre high-wire walk across Stampede Park.

“The Stampede reached out to Guinness and Guinness has confirmed that this will be a world record for the longest urban tightrope walk,” said Wallenda.

He and his family have also been performing daily shows in the Thrill Zone, on the high-wire, 18 metre tall sway poles and stacked chairs.

It is the first Stampede for the famous Wallendas, whose ancestors have been involved in aerial acts since the 1780s.

The record attempt at Stampede took roughly 30 minutes.