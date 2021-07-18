LETHBRIDGE -- Staff at the Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden in Lethbridge are happy to see an influx of visitors after a roller coaster of a year in 2020.

When COVID-19 restrictions eased at the beginning of July, the garden began seeing an increase in traffic.

“Last year we saw a 40 per cent decrease in our visitation over the summer, but then that was made up in the winter,” said Melanie Berdusco, the marketing and events manager at the Nikka Yuko gardens.

“We saw 20,000 guests coming through here so that kind of made up for the decrease in the summer and this year, we're looking like we're getting back on track to our normal levels.”

The garden normally sees international visitors as well, but this year more Albertans have been exploring their own back yard, according to staff. They added events and shows have been selling out every week.

Staff said about 40 per cent of visitors to the garden are from Calgary. The garden opened for the spring season on June 3, it will remain open Thursdays to Mondays until Oct. 10.