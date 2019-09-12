Nine Energy closes Calgary headquarters, pulls up stakes in Canada
Another U.S. energy company doing business in Alberta has shut down its operations north of the border.
Houston-based Nine Energy Service operated three sites in Alberta, including its headquarters in the City of Calgary.
CTV News has learned the company has closed its doors in Canada and laid off 70 employees.
Nine Energy also operated wireline and completions offices in Red Deer and Grande Prairie.
(With files from BNN's Tara Weber)