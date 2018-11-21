Calgary police have arrested nine people in relation to an alleged kidnapping that took place early Tuesday morning.

Officers were contacted at about 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday by a man who told them that one of his family members was being held against his will.

Through the use of multiple police resources and assistance from the caller and his other family members, Calgary police located the victim early Wednesday morning inside a home in Brentwood.

Multiple suspects were arrested at the home and several more were arrested at a hotel in the northeast community of Horizon.

The victim was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition for injuries related to an assault associated with the kidnapping.

Investigators are now in the process of collecting evidence from three separate scenes.

Charges are pending against the nine individuals arrested in the case. There are no other suspects believed to be involved in the incident.

The identities of the suspects will be released once they have been formally charged.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org