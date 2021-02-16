CALGARY -- For diehard fans of Nintendo's vast franchise catalogue, it's news a year-and-a-half in the making.

Tune in 2/17 at 2 p.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 50 minutes of information focused on available games like Super #SmashBrosUltimate and games coming to #NintendoSwitch in the first half of 2021.https://t.co/fbG3hEtD0Q pic.twitter.com/w8J6lbdIkQ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 16, 2021

Nintendo's propensity for remaining tight-lipped continues with this announcement, as no further details were released. Fans will receive a whopping 50 minutes' worth of announcements in this edition of Nintendo Direct.

The "year-and-a-half" tagline above is accurate. As of today, we're 531 days since the last Nintendo Direct from September 4, 2019, which had the following highlights:

A series of Super Nintendo games added to the Switch platform

A new Xenoblade Chronicles game

New Animal Crossing: New Horizons footage, which has cleaned up awards since release

New floors for Luigi's Haunted Mansion 3

Updates for Pokemon Sword and Shield

A plethora of ports (new adaptations for Nintendo consoles) and remasters (updates to classic games)

While no direct information has come from this yet, the Nintendo faithful are running wild with the news, citing potential for more content in the Legend of Zelda franchise, which celebrates its 35th birthday later this month, among speculation of additional content from the Nintendo 64 era making its way forward.

The Nintendo Direct announcement can be viewed here, at 3pm MST tomorrow.