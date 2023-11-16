CALGARY
Calgary

    • Nitrocross returns to Stampede grounds for February event

    Nitrocross, which sold out GMC Stadium in Calgary in 2023, returns on Feb.2 and 3, 2024 (Photo courtesy thrillone.com)

    Nitrocross is returning to Calgary in February.

    The popular winter racing event, which sold out GMC Stadium at Stampede Park in 2023, returns in 2024 on Friday, Feb.2 and Saturday, Feb. 3.

    That weekend also marks the kickoff to Chinook Blast, the popular downtown winter festival that includes a festival of lights, live music, winter sports and performing arts.

    Drivers will compete on a redesigned course featuring plenty of snow and ice and jumps.

    Among the competitors will be Fraser McConnell, who won the Battle Brackets in Calgary last year.

    In a media release, McConnell said he's pumped up about returning to Calgary.

    "Calgary still takes the cake. They're the craziest fans," McConnell said from Phoenix, where he won last weekend's event. "I can't wait to go back."

    Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. at nitrocrossracing.com.

