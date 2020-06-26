CALGARY -- Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired from a vehicle in a northeast neighbourhood early Friday morning.

Officers responded to Skyview Manor Shores N.E, in the community of Skyview Ranch, around 4 a.m. following reports of gunfire coming from a vehicle into a home.

It’s not known if any bullets hit any nearby homes or vehicles. It’s not known if the shooting was targeted.

There have been no reports of injuries and police have not released a description of a suspect at this time.

One neighbour told CTV News that he had noticed a suspicious man walking around the community the last couple of days.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at (403) 266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at calgarycrimestoppers.org or by phone 1-800-222-8477