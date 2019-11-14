CALGARY – An investigation is underway into shots fired Wednesday night in the community of Temple.

Police responded to a location in the 400 block of Templevale Drive N.E. at around 9 p.m. following reports of shots being fired followed by the sound of vehicles driving off.

No injuries have been reported but officers did locate property that had been struck by bullets.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.