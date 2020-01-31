CALGARY -- Authorities say an investigation into the death of a two-year-old girl in the town of Cardston in 2018 is complete and resulted in no charges.

RCMP issued a release Friday stating the evidence collected during the investigation into the child's death did not support any charges.

Brielle Morrison was taken to the Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary in serious condition on Aug. 2, 2018. The young girl died four days later.

RCMP opened an investigation into the matter on Aug. 3.

Craig Morrison, Brielle's father, told CTV News after the incident that his daughter was "a little ray of sunshine" and never caused a problem for anyone watching her.

Morrison had pushed to learn more about his daughter's death right up until his own death in 2019.

An autopsy was conducted in Calgary, but a cause of death has not been released.