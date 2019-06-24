

Lethbridge police say charges will not be laid against a man who invited a 14-year-old girl to lunch after he approached her outside a community pool earlier this month.

Police were called to Stan Siwik Pool at about 1 p.m. on June 16 and say a male drove up to the girl and engaged her in a conversation.

He asked the girl if she wanted to go for lunch and she said no and advised the man that her parents were on the way to meet her.

The man left the area and police issued a plea to the public to help locate him.

Lethbridge police were able to identify the man.

The 32-year-old man went to the police station and admitted having contact with the girl but said he believed she was over 18.

Police say he cooperated with the investigation and that no criminal offence occurred.

The man was released without charges and police say the investigation has concluded.