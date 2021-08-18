CALGARY -- Fans won't be allowed in the stands for the preliminary-round games when the 2021 IIHF Women's World Championship gets underway at WinSport Arena in Calgary on Friday.

Hockey Canada made the announcement on social media Wednesday afternoon.

"Our priority focus is the health and safety of all involved, allowing the best women's hockey players in the world to compete and ensuring e can present medals on Aug. 31," said Hockey Canada president and CEO Scott Smith in a statement.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have the tremendous support of our broadcast partners as TSN will broadcast all preliminary-round games, semi-finals and medal games, while RDS will provide coverage of all Canada games, in addition to playoff-round games."

The tournament runs from Aug. 20 to 31 featuring 10 international teams.