The federal government has denied a funding request for Greyhound to help it continue operations in Western Canada after it announced it was cancelling service in the region.

Greyhound Canada announced in early July that due to low ridership, it would be cancelling all bus service from northern Ontario to B.C. on October 31, 2018.

At the time, the company said it experienced a 40 percent decline in sales since 2010, partially due to increased competition by subsidized carriers and migration of people from small towns to larger urban centres.

Manitoba asked the federal government to step in to provide money to help the service continue for an additional two months past the deadline in order to give others time to cover the cancelled routes.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said that she and the other affected premiers approved of the idea and said that Greyhound’s western pullout required a national response.

Now, federal Transportation Minister Marc Garneau said that Ottawa would not foot the bill to help Greyhound continue in Western Canada.

However, he added that while a bailout was off the table, the federal government would continue to investigate all avenues to address gaps in the service.

“We looked at this extensively, and I will say that we haven't left any stones unturned,” Garneau said. “There will be gaps and so we are addressing those and looking at them, and working with the provinces.”

Many people at Calgary’s Greyhound bus depot says the Trudeau government should have stepped in to help.

“I think it’s a bad idea for them not to because, really, they go everywhere whereas nobody else does,” said Brad Peterson. “My costs are going to be a lot more now. It’s going to cost a lot more for me to get where I need to go.”

He says that the lack of service will also make it a lot harder for people to get around in Western Canada too.

“It’s a lot of people who won’t get to see family. A lot of people who won’t get to, in some cases, work.”

Fares Sakli says that taking the Greyhound is very helpful and useful in the region because it’s affordable and practical.

“It’s really sad news. It won’t help people anymore. Maybe they can find other solutions because, for us, it was the perfect solution. It really fitted us.”

Premier Notley has said that her government is working to provide options for riders in Alberta to cover the void left by Greyhound.

(With files from The Canadian Press)