No injuries in 2-alarm fire at Calgary apartment building
Crews say a balcony was fully engulfed in flames by the time they arrived at a southwest Calgary apartment complex on Wednesday morning.
The Calgary Fire Department told CTV News that firefighters were called to 1431 37th Street S.W. at 6:55 a.m.
Crews found extensive flames on the side of the building, which appeared to be spreading to another balcony.
All of the occupants managed to escape safely and the fire was brought under control.
"The people in the suite were not home at the time," Paul Frederick, battalion chief with the CFD, told CTV News in an interview. "The majority of the damage is to the outside of the building. We suspect it started on the deck."
A fire investigator is working to determine the cause.
Anyone with information, including photos or videos of the fire, is asked to send them to piofire@calgary.ca.
