A small fire that reportedly broke out inside a garage bin outside a home in the community of Chinook Park was quickly put out by fire crews on Saturday.

The fire department was called to the scene, behind a home on Colleen Crescent S.W., after witnesses spotted smoke coming from a bin at around 6 p.m.

By the time crews arrived, flames had spread to the back of the home.

The fire was quickly extinguished, with the building only suffering minor damage as a result.

No one was home when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported.