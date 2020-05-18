CALGARY -- No one was injured in a pair of Monday afternoon structure fires in Calgary.

The first fire took place shortly after 2 p.m. in Glenbrook, on the second floor of a condo in the 5000 block of 26 Avenue S.W. Crews arrived to discover flames and smoke coming from a second floor townhouse, as well as a male resident who self-evacuated.

The crew provided treatment for the resident, before he was transferred to hospital by EMS. They launched an aggressive attack on the fire, and managed to contain it to a single suite.

A second suite suffered minor water damage, with crews mopping up afterward.

A little while later, crews were called to the 700 block of Raynard Crescent S.E. in response to a building fire in a duplex.

Fire fighters were able to contain the damage to a single room. There were no injuries to either firefighters or civilians.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.