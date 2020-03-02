CALGARY -- No one was injured in a southeast Calgary house fire Monday night.

The fire department responded to a call around 7:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Appleglen Park S.E., where a two storey home was engulfed by lots of smoke and flames when firefighters arrived.

One resident self-evacuated from the home.

The fire department made an aggressive fire attack, limiting the damage to one home. Firefighters set up an aerial apparatus and were able to come in from both sides of the home and top, according to fire department spokesperson Innes Fraser.

A second fire official said the home sustained significant damage.

According to Fraser, four residents were displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. An investigator is on scene, with crews expected to be there through the night.