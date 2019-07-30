Emergency crews were called to the scene of a train derailment in the city's southeast on Tuesday evening and investigators with CN Rail are working to determine what happened.

Police and firefighters were called to 50 Avenue, near 25 Street S.E., just before 7:00 p.m. for reports of a derailment.

YYC Transportation says 50 Avenue, at 25 Street S.E., is closed to traffic.

ALERT: Due to an ongoing incident, 50 Ave at 25 St SE, the road is closed EB and WB. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/3G7edDh5QF — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) July 31, 2019

Police say about a dozen cars are on their sides but that they were empty at the time.

"The train cars are fairly stable, all the cars are empty," said Innes Fraser, Central District Chief, Calgary Fire Department. "There are nine cars, that are dry cars, they were empty and there are four cars that are tanker cars, which would be more serious. Those cars are placarded as diesel fuel but we've since found out it's just residue in those cars, so they are also empty and no cars leaking."

The derailment took out some power lines and ENMAX crews are at the scene.

"The train did take out power lines and they still are down, but we've managed to get ENMAX to the scene to take care of that and the power has been shut off," said Fraser. "We're just thankful that it was empty."

No injuries were reported.

"We had two people on the train at the time, both conductors, they self-evacuated and there were no injuries," said Fraser.

CN Rail released a statement to CTV News saying…

"CN crews are responding to an incident that occurred earlier this evening outside of CN’s Sarcee Yard in Calgary. 14 rail cars derailed in various positions. No injuries, fires or dangerous goods are reported to be involved at this time and there is no danger to public safety. Three crossings are currently blocked and the cause derailment is under investigation."

Police say it could be several hours before the road is reopened and are asking motorists to avoid the area.