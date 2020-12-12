CALGARY -- Residents of the Mayfair Place Apartments were evacuated on Saturday evening after fire broke out.

At least a dozen fire trucks responded to the scene on the corner of Glenmore Trail and Elbow Drive SW around 5:10 p.m.

Flames could be seen coming from at least one of the balconies.

Officials said the fire started on a balcony on the ninth floor.

One person was in the suite at the time of the fire but was able to evacuate.

“I see firetrucks and flames all the way up the balcony,” said resident Tarryl Francisco.

“We’ve had fires before, but never flames all the way up.”

The suite where the blaze started was heavily damaged, but the building is concrete, so damage to neighbouring suites was minimal.

“We had to block off a lot of the major arteries around here just to get the apparatus in,” said Acting District Chief Ian Crosby. “It also makes it a little constrictive for us setting up in here just because of the limited space.”

Transit buses were brought in to help the evacuated residents keep warm.

Most residents were back in the building by Saturday night.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.