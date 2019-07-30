No injuries reported after train derails in southeast Calgary
Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019 7:40PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 30, 2019 8:16PM MDT
Emergency crews are at the scene of a train derailment in the city's southeast and police have closed down roads in the area to give crews room to work.
Police and firefighters were called to 50 Avenue, near 25 Street S.E., just before 7:00 p.m. for reports of a derailment.
YYC Transportation says 50 Avenue, at 25 Street S.E., is closed to traffic.