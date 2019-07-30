Emergency crews are at the scene of a train derailment in the city's southeast and police have closed down roads in the area to give crews room to work.

Police and firefighters were called to 50 Avenue, near 25 Street S.E., just before 7:00 p.m. for reports of a derailment.

YYC Transportation says 50 Avenue, at 25 Street S.E., is closed to traffic.

Police say about a dozen cars are on their sides but they are believed to be empty.

The derailment cut a power line and ENMAX crews are at the scene.

No injuries were reported and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

There is no word yet on how long the road will be closed.

 