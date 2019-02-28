

CTV Calgary Staff





CP investigators are at the scene of a train derailment west of Banff and say no injuries were reported after several cars left the tracks on Thursday evening.

Officials say 20 rail cars jumped the tracks at about 4:30 p.m.

The TSB says 10 empty auto carrier cars and 10 loaded grain cars derailed near Mile 87 of the Laggan Subdivision.

The location of the crash is remote and only accessible by high rail.

No one was injured in the incident and officials say there is no threat to the public.

CP says its teams were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The TSB is gathering information on the derailment but is not deploying a crew at this time.

The entrances and exits from Highway 1 onto Highway 1A, between Banff and Castle Junction are closed to traffic.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.