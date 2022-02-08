No injuries reported in Monday night structure fire at Smuggler's on Macleod

Calgary fir fighters were called to a structure fire at Smugglers Inn on Macleod Trail Monday night.

Fire crews received the call around 8:30 p.m., as flames shot out of the roof of the building on the 6900 block of Macleod.

Crews on scene were able to knock the flames down.

EMS confirmed no one was injured.

Smugglers was closed for a period of time, before reopening in June. It's unclear whether it was still open.

This is a developing story...