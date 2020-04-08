CALGARY -- No one was injured in a northeast Calgary house fire early Wednesday evening.

The blaze, which took place in the 900 block of Rundlecairn Way N.E. was reported around 7:30 p.m, when lots of smoke was seen billowing from a fully involved detached garage.

The fire was knocked down by firefighters. According to Calgary police, it was not suspicious and there were no injuries.

Two people who were residents of the home self-evacuated.

Fire investigators are on scene trying to determine a cause.