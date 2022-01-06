No jail for Alberta couple who pleaded guilty to mischief and assault in neighbour dispute

A Pincher Creek, Alta. couple who pleaded guilty to several offences in connection with a neighbour dispute that involved a poisoned rain barrel has been sentenced.

A provincial court judge delivered a suspended sentence along with 12 months probation for Barb and Louis Patterson after the pair plead guilty to mischief and assault.

The charges stemmed from a dispute they had with their neighbours Dylan Fouillard and Madalyn Weatherill that lasted for years.

Disagreements mainly consisted of parking, garbage, floodlights and branches being tossed over fences.

Police became involved when Fouillard said security cameras installed on his home recorded a woman pouring an unknown substance into his rain barrel.

In an interview with CTV News last July, Fouillard said his young sister used that water to fill a play pool and it was also used in his dog Juno's water dish.

Both the girl and dog became ill after coming into contact with the water, which Fouillard had tested and said had been tainted with glyphosate, a chemical found in weed killers.

"Unfortunately it's come in contact with our dog and little Jayden," Fouillard told CTV News at the time.

Jayden and Juno have since recovered from the effects of coming into contact with the chemical.