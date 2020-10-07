CALGARY -- Everything interesting in the forecast is happening north of us, and that doesn’t necessarily bode poorly. A surface low will trigger off the foothills in central Alberta today, then roll its way eastward, applying showers and snow showers to its northern face. So, the low is north of us… the rain, which at times will mix with snow, is north-north of us.

What does this mean for Calgary?

It means we might see a bit of cloud, but we’re otherwise facing nominal conditions heading toward the Thanksgiving long weekend. In fact, the wake of that low, once it pushes into Saskatchewan, allows for the rise of a surface high-pressure ridge, which means we’ll be back to T-shirts for tomorrow, if that tickles your fancy!

Westerly wind aloft will be an ongoing trend for a few days, which will continue to bring in warm and dry air. While gusts may peak slightly above 30 km/h prior to the weekend, Saturday’s early outlook translates to the best opportunity for gusts above that marker.

Here’s the five-day forecast:

Today:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 15C

Evening: clear, low 6C

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy, breezy

Daytime high: 21C

Evening: mainly clear, low 6C

Friday:

Partly cloudy, breezy

Daytime high: 19C

Evening: some cloud, low 9C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 18C

Evening: clear, low 6C

Sunday:

Mostly sunny

Daytime high: 10C

Evening: clear, low 3C

We’ll start with a quiet morning on Lake Chestermere, as sent by Brian:

…And then work our way to Tony, who took this great shot of Calgary during Mars’s close approach - Mars won’t be this close to earth again until December, 2022! Here’s a little more info!

You can submit your weather photos here.