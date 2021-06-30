CALGARY -- Officials are investigating after a freight train, hauling sulphur, derailed on Wednesday.

Canadian-Pacific says one of its trains derailed near Brocket, the main community on the Piikani First Nation, at just before noon.

Officials say the incident took place along Highway 786 and traffic is still being detoured.

There are no public safety concerns and no one was injured when the train went off the tracks.

Crews are at the scene and an investigation into what happened is underway.

Brocket is located approximately two hours south of Calgary and 45 minutes west of Lethbridge.