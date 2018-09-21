The jury at the trial of a Calgary man accused of raping and killing a mother of four will continue deliberations on Friday after the presiding judge determined that there will be no mistrial in the case.

Curtis Healy, 29, is accused of raping and murdering Dawn Baptiste, 31, on February 11, 2015.

Healy’s lawyer, Shamsher Kothari, requested a mistrial in the case because the jurors who were sequestered on Thursday night were allowed to visit a lounge in the hotel they were staying in.

While in the lounge, Kothari says a number of televisions were set up and coverage of the trial was on screen.

The jury was given instructions on Thursday and deliberated until 9:00 p.m. without reaching a verdict.

When they reconvened on Friday morning, Kothari was told about the lounge visit.

Baptiste’s body was found outside a home in Whitehorn on February 12 and officials determined that her cause of death was due to blunt force trauma.

Healy was arrested and charged with first-degree murder a few days later.

During his trial, the jurors heard that Healy and Baptiste had met each other on the CTrain just a few hours prior to her death.

The victim was on her way to a friend’s house and the pair left the train together at Whitehorn Station, walking into the community.

The trial heard that Healy suddenly attacked Baptiste, pushing her to the sidewalk, stomping on her head and hitting her with a bottle before dragging her into a back yard to rape her.

Healy then struck her in the head with a large rock and left her for dead.

Baptiste died of her injuries a short time later and her body was found by a passerby approximately 36 hours after the incident.

In closing arguments, the Crown said that Healy should be convicted of first-degree murder because of the series of events that led up to her death.

The defence never disputed that Healy raped and killed Baptiste, but say the sequence of events is unclear and he should be found guilty of second-degree murder instead.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Charlene Anderson has determined that the requirements of a mistrial were not met and the deliberations are continuing in the case.

(With files from Ina Sidhu and the Canadian Press)