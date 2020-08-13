Advertisement
CALGARY -- After a tumultuous (or, as it has been for a couple of days, "potentially tumultuous") few forecast days, we’re in for a calmer, warmer weekend. No news is good news. A short weather summary bodes well!
Stormy weather is, and will be, a prevalent feature through Manitoba today, but those storms dredged most of their potential energy through eastern Alberta and through Saskatchewan, never really materializing near Calgary. Even yesterday, storms were scattered well to the city’s north and south.
We’ll calmly push our way into a subsident atmosphere over the next couple of days, working out of our upper trough and into an upper ridge. This is all to say that the weekend will deal with less cloud as we push through the coming days.
Here’s the five-day forecast:
Today:
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 21C
- Evening: some cloud, low 9C
Tomorrow:
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 22C
- Evening: clearing cloud, low 10C
Friday:
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 24C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 11C
Saturday:
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 25C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 13C
Sunday:
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 27C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 12C
Tony followed David Spence’s advice and took a drive toward Medicine Hat to capture this image, taken over three hours, of the Perseid meteor shower!
