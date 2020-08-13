CALGARY -- After a tumultuous (or, as it has been for a couple of days, "potentially tumultuous") few forecast days, we’re in for a calmer, warmer weekend. No news is good news. A short weather summary bodes well!

Stormy weather is, and will be, a prevalent feature through Manitoba today, but those storms dredged most of their potential energy through eastern Alberta and through Saskatchewan, never really materializing near Calgary. Even yesterday, storms were scattered well to the city’s north and south.

We’ll calmly push our way into a subsident atmosphere over the next couple of days, working out of our upper trough and into an upper ridge. This is all to say that the weekend will deal with less cloud as we push through the coming days.

Here’s the five-day forecast:

Today:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 21C

Evening: some cloud, low 9C

Tomorrow:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 22C

Evening: clearing cloud, low 10C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 24C

Evening: mainly clear, low 11C

Saturday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 25C

Evening: mainly clear, low 13C

Sunday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 27C

Evening: mainly clear, low 12C

Tony followed David Spence’s advice and took a drive toward Medicine Hat to capture this image, taken over three hours, of the Perseid meteor shower!

