The mother of slain Calgary Stampeders football player Mylan Hicks read her victim impact statement in court on Wednesday, saying thoughts about him have stayed with her ever since he died two years ago.

Renee Hill addressed the court during the sentencing hearing for Nelson Lugella, the young man who was convicted of shooting and killing Hicks outside the Marquee nightclub in 2016.

During Thursday's hearing, Hill spoke of her son's life, love of football and coming to Canada to pursue his career.

"He loved his neighbour, he chased his dreams, he would fight for his dreams. He was injured throughout college, but always played through the pain. He was a tough guy, he sucked it up and went on."

Hill came from Detroit numerous times to attend the trial and cried out “Hallelujah” when the judge gave his decision this past March.

Hicks, 23, was a defensive back on the Stamps' practice roster. He died in hospital after he was found shot in the abdomen and chest outside the Marquee Beer Market in September 25, 2016.

Three people were taken into custody a short time later.

Nelson Lugela was charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death and pleaded not guilty before his trial.

During the trial, court heard the team was at the nightclub celebrating a win and that an argument over a spilled drink escalated into a fight in the parking lot.

Witnesses told the court they heard three shots fired outside the nightclub after it closed.

Some of Hicks’ teammates testified they found Hicks on the ground ‘fighting for his life.'

"Living without Mylan Hicks drives me insane," Hill told the court on Thursday.

The Crown is seeking 17 to 19 years for Lugela, saying there are a number of aggravating factors in the case, including the fact that a firearm was used.

Prosecutors also said Lugela was under a weapons prohibition at the time of the shooting.

They also called the attack 'brutal and cowardly' and added the public needs to be 'protected' from the young man.

Lugela's defence asked for 14 years for the 21-year-old.

The sentencing hearing has been adjourned until June 5.