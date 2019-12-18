No one home except for a cat: Southeast Calgary house catches fire
Published Wednesday, December 18, 2019 8:32PM MST Last Updated Wednesday, December 18, 2019 9:52PM MST
Nobody was home at this southeast Calgary house fire except for a cat
CALGARY -- A house caught fire late Wednesday afternoon in southeast Calgary. No one was home at the time, except for a cat.
The fire took place at a residence at 137th and Deer Ridge Drive S.E., around 4:40 p.m., when the Calgary Fire Department discovered fire and smoke coming through the front door of the home.
Fire officials went on the offensive, and quickly subdued the fire.
Inside, they were able to rescue the cat.
There's no official word on the cat's condition, but the house sustained significant damage.
The fire department will be on scene on fire watch throughout the night.
This is a developing story.