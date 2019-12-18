CALGARY -- A house caught fire late Wednesday afternoon in southeast Calgary. No one was home at the time, except for a cat.

The fire took place at a residence at 137th and Deer Ridge Drive S.E., around 4:40 p.m., when the Calgary Fire Department discovered fire and smoke coming through the front door of the home.

Fire officials went on the offensive, and quickly subdued the fire.

Inside, they were able to rescue the cat.

There's no official word on the cat's condition, but the house sustained significant damage.

The fire department will be on scene on fire watch throughout the night.

This is a developing story.