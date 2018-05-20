Officials say that driver error could be to blame after a minivan smashed through the front window of a store in northeast Calgary on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Mahogany Beauty Supplies on 1 Street N.E.at around 2:00 p.m. and when they arrived, they found a van had crashed almost all the way inside the establishment.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident, including the driver and passenger of the van.

Police are looking into the cause of the crash but believe that the driver may have run into the business accidentally.

Firefighters say the building hasn't suffered any structural damage as a result of the incident.