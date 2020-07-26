CALGARY -- Calgary fire crews were called to deal with two fires in the span of less than an hour Saturday night.

The first fire broke out in the community of Forest Lawn at approximately 10 p.m.

Once crews arrived at the scene in response to a 911 call, they found smoke coming from a home in the 3900 block of 12 Avenue S.E.

Flames were seen coming from the roof and attic of the home, prompting crews to attack the fire from the outside, using ladders and hoses.

Once the fire was under control, an interior search was conducted but no one was found inside.

There were no injuries and the house was determined to be unoccupied, so it was boarded up.

The cause of that fire is under investigation.

Fire crews were alerted to the scene of a second fire Saturday night at 10:35 p.m., this time in the northwest community of Panorama Hills.

Firefighters were met by the occupants of the multi-family structure, located in the 500 block of Panamount Boulevard N.W.

Crews then entered the unit that was on fire and found a small blaze in the kitchen, which was quickly extinguished.

No one was injured as a result of that fire and the damage was confined to that one unit in the building.

The cause of that fire is also under investigation.