CALGARY -- A fire investigator is working to determine the cause of a fire that broke out early Saturday in the northwest Calgary community of Edgemont.

Officials say firefighters were dispatched to the scene, in the 100 block of Edcath Place N.W., at about 12:15 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a large amount of smoke and flames coming from the second floor of the home. Several occupants met with crews outside the home.

As firefighters began an aggressive exterior attack, another team went inside to determine that everyone escaped safely. No one else was found inside, so firefighters worked to ventilate the home to reduce smoke damage.

The fire was brought under control and the damage was limited to the source home.

No one was injured and all occupants are safe and accounted for.

The Calgary Fire Department reminds all residents that functional smoke alarms save lives and they should be tested on a monthly basis.

All Calgarians should also have a home escape plan and practice it regularly.