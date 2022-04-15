Fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze that broke out inside a home in southwest Calgary.

The Calgary Fire Department was called to the scene at a home on Woodfield Crescent S.W. just after noon on Friday.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the basement of the two-storey home and worked quickly to contain the fire.

"They got after it pretty quick," said District Chief Martin Keefe. "They started with a transitional attack from the outside. It was fully involved, so no entry at the beginning, but as we got after the fire, we were able to go in and check further."

The homeowners weren't inside when the fire broke out and no one was injured.

The cause is under investigation.