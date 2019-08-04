No one injured in early morning shooting in Falconridge
Police are investigating after a number of gunshots rang out in Falconridge early Sunday morning.
Published Sunday, August 4, 2019 11:34AM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 4, 2019 2:45PM MDT
Police are investigating after shots rang out in the northeast community of Falconridge early Sunday morning.
Officials say the incident took place at around 5 a.m. in the 1200 block of Falconridge Drive N.E.
One of the shots punched a hole through the front window of a home in the area, but officials say no one was injured inside.
Police are searching for clues that could lead them to potential suspects.