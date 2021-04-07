CALGARY -- Calgary fire crews responded to a brush fire on a property early Wednesday evening in Calgary's deep south.

The fire was on a property at Sheriff King Street and 210 Avenue S.W.

RCMP officers were on hand to keep an eye on the blaze, which fire crews got under control, preventing any spread.

A Calgary Fire Department spokesperson said about an acre burned. No one was injured.

Conditions will continue to be dry, although some relief could be on the way, with a small amount of snow forecast for Thursday morning.

This is a developing story…