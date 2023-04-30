No one injured in Saturday avalanche at Sunshine
An avalanche hit Sunshine Ski Resort Saturday, but no one was hurt.
Rescue crews from Sunshine and Parks Canada combed the area to make sure no one was caught in the Class 2 slide, which took place just before 1 p.m. on Goat's Eye Mountain, on a run called Mother-in-Law.
A Class 2 avalanche is big enough to bury, injure or kill a person.
It was 13 degrees there Saturday, and due to the snow conditions – the resort had just shut the run down – a skier finishing the run reported seeing the slide.
"We probed the area," said spokesperson Kendra Scurfield. "We also brought up a dog to help sniff the area. It took about 45 minutes, with over 16 people working in that area.
"We were very fortunate the area was clear."
Goat's Eye and Standish chairs were shut down for the rest of the day but that will be re-evaluated Sunday.
The resort said updates will be posted on its social media channels.
Early Sunday, it was announced that all avalanche terrain would remain closed for the day.
Sunshine will wrap up the season with it annual Slush Cup event on May 22.
