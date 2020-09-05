CALGARY -- CP Rail has confirmed to CTV News there were no injuries in a train derailment that occurred Saturday morning near Coalhurst, Alta.

Officials say the incident occurred at 6:30 a.m. within CP's Kipp Yard.

RCMP responded to the scene and say three to four cars had fallen off the tracks, but there was no concern for public safety.

Salem Woodrow, media spokesperson for CP Rail, told CTV News in an email that the derailment did not lead to any leaks or spills.

"There were no injuries to the crew," she wrote. "CP has deployed assets to the site."

Since the derailment occurred on CP Rail property, police say it's up to the company to conduct an investigation.