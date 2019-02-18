CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
No serious injuries following avalanche on Mount Fernie
This photo courtesy of Fernie Search and Rescue shows the path Sunday's avalanche took down Mount Fernie
Published Monday, February 18, 2019 5:08PM MST
Four skiers were caught in an avalanche on Mount Fernie this weekend.
Fernie Search and Rescue say the slide started above the group around 11:40 a.m. Sunday morning.
Three of the skiers managed to break free from the avalanche while the fourth was found down the mountain about 15 minutes later.
The skier was flown to hospital but the injuries were not serious.