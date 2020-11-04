CALGARY -- Breathe a sigh, friends - today is benign compared to its neighbours. We'll still cope with westerly wind gusts rolling off the foothills from our upper air, but that's the height of it.

Low pressure rolls off the central B.C. coast today, and will cycle just north of Edmonton by tonight at its centre, and roll a wave of snow even further north; warnings are in place calling for 10-20 cm of snow.

A few winter storm warnings further south of the snowfall advisories are not in the apex of snowfall potential, but ramp up wind conditions and therefore could produce some terrible visibility at times – and for the record, "south of the snowfall warnings" is Peace River and Wabasca.

Locally, the Alberta Clipper (the low is going to get a new designation as it crosses the Rockies) may produce light rainshowers, but it's south of us that we'll pull our focus. A secondary low is expected to trigger through Oregon and Washington, and, along its northern face, we could see snow by the weekend, at times significant.

It remains to be seen how much of an impact that low will have, as it hasn't properly formed yet, but it'll be something to keep an eye on for pending weekend plans. The heaviest potential snow will likely be on Saturday.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Partly cloudy, NW gusts to 40 km/h this p.m.

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 6 C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy, aft/evening scattered showers

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: cold front! Showers become flurries, low -2 C

Friday:

Evening showers

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: flurries, low -2 C

Saturday:

Snow!

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: clear, low -9 C

Sunday:

Flurries

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: clear, low -9 C

One more sunrise photo from yesterday?

One more. Thanks, Karen!

