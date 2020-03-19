CALGARY -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health has weighed on talk about the negative effect of a certain painkiller on COVID-19 symptoms.

France's health ministry sparked a huge conversation online after it posted about the possible negative affect of ibuprofen on COVID-19 patients. It alleged that taking the common painkiller could actually aggravate the symptoms of the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization has since said it is not recommending against the drug because there is a lack of research around it.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw agreed with the WHO's decision on the matter and posted the following on her Twitter account Thursday:

Until more information is available, people may wish to take paracetamol/acetaminophen to treat COVID-19 symptoms, unless advised otherwise by their doctor.



Those already taking ibuprofen for other conditions should not stop without consulting their doctor. (2/2) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) March 19, 2020

The issue also became clouded when a memo, believed to have come from B.C. health authorities, began to circulate online. That document claimed the B.C. Centre for Disease Control advises against taking ibuprofen.

The agency has since told CTV News the memo was "not authentic," but they are conducting the proper research into the matter.

"The information about ibuprofen is new and we are reviewing the evidence. In the meantime, since there are alternatives to manage fever, such as acetaminophen, it is prudent to use those."

(With files from CTVNews.ca)