Noah Hanifin sets up Flames in 4-1 win over Kraken

Calgary Flames, including, defenseman Noah Hanifin, left, and forward Tyler Toffoli celebrate and empty-net short-handed goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Seattle. The Flames won 4-1 (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear). Calgary Flames, including, defenseman Noah Hanifin, left, and forward Tyler Toffoli celebrate and empty-net short-handed goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Seattle. The Flames won 4-1 (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear).

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

More flee as Ukraine warns of stepped-up Russian attacks

Civilian evacuations moved forward in patches of battle-scarred eastern Ukraine on Saturday, a day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people and wounded more than 100 at a train station where thousands clamored to leave before an expected Russian onslaught.

Liudmila Sumanchuk, centre in black coat, the grandmother of Veronika Kuts cries during her funeral ceremony in L'giv village, Chernihiv region, Ukraine, Friday April 8, 2022. Veronika Kuts, who was 12-year-old was killed during a Russian bombardment. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina