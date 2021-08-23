CALGARY -- Ahead of a planned Aug. 27 reopening, the owners of a Calgary concert venue have announced all customers must provide proof of vaccination.

Dickens Pub announced the decision on social media as behind-the-scenes preparations were underway for the return of live music to the recently renovated establishment.

"There is increasing concern over the 4th COVID wave which is clearly gaining strength," read the Aug. 20 post. "Most Albertans are vaccinated but there is still a distressingly large percentage of people either on the fence or refusing the vaccine.

"I am not here to debate the efficacy of vaccines or the public policy surrounding how things have been handled."

Proof of vaccination for entry to Dickens Pub will be in place for "the foreseeable future." Ownership encourages patrons to bring the original paperwork from their vaccination, a vaccination card from a pharmacy or produce proof of their vaccination from the My Health Alberta portal.

"While I know most of you will be relieved at this decision, I am aware that some of you will feel just the opposite. Nothing about any of this is easy.

"A lot of business owners are being forced from one seemingly impossible decision to another. Nobody wants to have to make calls like this. But we are at a point with this whole thing where we need to find a way to move forward without an endless series of business closures and re-openings and it is my opinion that this is the only realistic path available to us now."

Anyone who has purchased a ticket for an upcoming event at Dickens Pub but will not be permitted to attend as a result of the vaccination requirement is encouraged to send an email requesting a refund.

Dickens Pub, and its dancefloor, are slated to reopen Aug. 27 with its first Hang the DJ show since March 2020.

Deborah Yedlin, president and CEO of Calgary Chamber of Commerce, says it would come as little surprise if more and more local businesses introduced self-imposed public health measures as the pandemic continues.

"If we don't take collective responsibility, and if we don't have clarity from government, it's gonna be really hard to come through this current fourth wave and move forward," said Yedlin. "I mean we see what's happened in Australia, where they've locked down again,

"We obviously don't want to go back into a lockdown situation so I think there are measures that we can put in place, this is something that we have to do for the, for the greater good of the population, and we need to have clarity from government."