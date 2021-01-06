CALGARY -- In a year marked by uncertainty, many Calgarians stepped up to help their community deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic—and the City of Calgary would like to recognize those who made a difference.

Nominations for the 27th annual Calgary Awards opened Wednesday for the 13 award categories including education, youth and community advocate.

Calgarians are encouraged to consider their neighbours, colleagues and community leaders as they may qualify for an award, the city says.

Other awards include those who have made significant contributions to Calgary's arts, commerce and heritage sectors.

An award for citizen of the year is also given, as well as the Grant MacEwan Lifetime Achievement award.

"This is an opportunity to recognize deserving individuals, businesses and organizations who have improved the quality of life in our community," the city said in a release.

Nominations for the awards close Feb. 10.

Additional information on the nominee process and awards is available on the City of Calgary's website.